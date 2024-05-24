Play Brightcove video

Rishi Sunak has insisted the Government will make a “substantial contribution” to the redevelopment of Casement Park – but refused to say how much or if it will happen in time for Euro 2028.

Speaking during a visit to Belfast the Prime Minister said there would be a “wonderful legacy” from the football tournament in Northern Ireland.

The derelict west Belfast ground has been earmarked as a venue for five Euro 2028 matches.

However, uncertainty remains over funding to build the stadium in time for the tournament, with reports suggesting the projected costs could have reached £308 million.

In 2011, the Stormont executive committed £62.5 million to the project.

Earlier this year, the Irish Government offered £40 million towards it, and the GAA has said it will contribute £15 million.

Stormont’s Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has repeatedly said he is awaiting further clarity on funding for the stadium.

Mr Sunak was asked about the stadium following the publication of a report which suggested hosting Euro 2028 games would boost Northern Ireland’s economy by more than £100 million.

The Prime Minister said: “We have said that we will make a significant contribution to Casement Park, the conversations are ongoing with the department.

“In all cases what I would also say is there is going to be a wonderful legacy of the Euros here in Northern Ireland.”

Pressed on how much money the Government would commit, and when it would be available, Mr Sunak said: “Those conversations are ongoing at the moment, I can’t pre-empt those.”

A study by Grant Thornton has said there will be an expected spend of £52 million on accommodation as well as a further £54 million on other expenditure such as hospitality and retail, if Belfast hosts matches at the Euro tournament.

The study said it is expected that the 150,000 spectators would be made up of 40,000 unique visitors to Belfast along with 90,000 Northern Ireland residents.

It said that, with some spectators attending more than one game, the proposed five matches at Casement are expected to generate 180,000 bed nights for Northern Ireland hoteliers and other accommodation providers.

It follows analysis of data from Tourism NI, the Hotel Federation and the Irish FA.

The Grant Thornton report – which was commissioned by Ulster GAA – does not factor in the construction of the stadium or the hosting of other events.

The economic impact of all 51 games across the UK and Ireland is calculated at £2.6 billion.

Grant Thornton chief economist Andrew Webb said major events such as the Euros are a catalyst for increased inward investment.

He said: “While the economic and sporting legacy of Belfast hosting the Euros is considerable, the long-term growth in visitor numbers and the positive statement of intent that it sends out to international investors is perhaps the greatest prize of all.

“In terms of size, scale and international reach, the Euros is an unparalleled event for Northern Ireland and it not only puts us on the map for future large-scale events, but it creates the right circumstances that supports inward investment, creating jobs and growing the economy.”

Brian McAvoy, chief executive of Ulster GAA, said: “We want and need to see progress, now, on the long-standing commitments given to deliver Casement Park.

“In the joint letter sent by Ulster GAA and the Irish FA to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last weekend, we thanked him and the Government for their previous public commitments to invest in the project.

“We also called for clarity on the Casement Park and Euro 2028 funding position to enable the NI Executive to then take the necessary steps to deliver this landmark stadium.

“With the announcement of the impending dissolution of the UK Parliament within days this matter is now beyond urgent.

“If Euro 2028 can be hosted in Belfast, what a powerful message it would send out on the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement in 2028, shining a global light on the progress our community has made in building peace, prosperity and reconciliation.”

