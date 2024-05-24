The mother of a co Tyrone toddler murdered by her on off boyfriend has pleaded guilty to child cruelty.

27-year-old Jade Dempsey, whose address cannot be given due to legal reasons, replied 'guilty' when the charge of neglect and causing unnecessary suffering was put to her.

Another charge of causing her daughter's death is not being proceeded with by the prosecution and will be left on the books.

Ali Jayden Doyle died from head injuries she sustained in a house in the Park Avenue area of Dungannon in August 2021.

35-year-old Darryn John Armstrong, with an address at Maghaberry prison, initially blamed the toddler's one-year old brother for causing the fatal wound by throwing a toy at her - but on Tuesday he admitted he pleaded guilty to murder.

Ms Dempsey's lawyer described her as a vulnerable young lady and told the judge this was a terrible case.

Outside court Jade Dempsey told UTV: "I'm very sorry. I've to live with it for the rest of my life. I am devastated, I have her ashes at home with me. I cry myself to sleep every night. If I could take it back I would."

Both Armstrong and Dempsey are to be sentenced next month.

