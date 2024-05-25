A man aged in his 60s has died following a two-vehicle crash in Poyntzpass.

It happened on the Newry Road shortly after 6.30pm on Friday.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene," a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Sadly, the driver of grey coloured Peugeot 207 died at the scene due to his injuries. There are no reports of any other serious injuries at this time.

“The Newry Road remains closed this morning, Saturday 25 May, and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journeys.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of the collision, and Collision Investigation Unit detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has any mobile or dash cam footage, to contact them on 101."

