Play Brightcove video

Fatal crashes

A teenage boy, and a man aged in his 60s, have lost their lives in two separate road traffic collisions.

Jack Morrow, who was 17, died after a red VW Golf crashed on the Banbridge Road in Rathfriland, Co Down at around 2.30am this morning.

Police said Jack, who was from the Rathfriland area, passed away at the scene. A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment on 'serious' injuries.

It comes after a man aged in his 60s died in a crash in Poyntzpass, which happened on the Newry Road at around 6.30pm yesterday.

Police said two vehicles were involved. Emergency crews attended but the driver of a grey Peugeot 207 died at the scene. They said no other injuries were reported.

Gas leak

Police are investigating a report of criminal damage to a gas pipe which resulted in a gas leak in south Belfast.

A number of properties in University Street were evacuated this morning and part of the road was closed while emergency crews attended the scene.

The leak has now been dealt with and the area has reopened to traffic.

Gloria Hunniford honour

She's one of our best loved broadcasters as well as a UTV legend and Gloria Hunniford is being honoured in Armagh with the Freedom of the Borough.

The ceremony is being held at Palace Demesne in the city on Saturday evening.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.