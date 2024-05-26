Police are at the scene of a security alert at playing fields in east Belfast.

They were called to the Church Road area of Castlereagh on Sunday morning,

A spokesperson said: "The playing fields have been closed while searches are carried out. Road users are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

"A further update will be provided in due course."

