'Fatal crash'

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in County Antrim.

He was 33-year-old Stephen Carmichael, who was from the Ballyclare area.

The collision happened on the Ballyrobert Road last night. Police said Mr Carmichael was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

It comes after two deaths in separate road crashes were reported yesterday. A 17-year-old boy named as Jack Morrow died in Rathfriland, Co Down, in the early hours of Saturday, and a man aged in his 60s lost his life in Poyntzpass on Friday evening.

'Playing fields alert'

Police remain at the scene of a security alert at playing fields in east Belfast.

The army bomb squad spent time examining what appeared to be a suspicious object close to goal posts at the site on Church Road in Castlereagh.

Among the clubs which use the pitches are East Belfast GAA.

'Belfast assault'

A 15-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being assaulted by a group of young people in west Belfast.

Police were called to Falls Park last night where the boy was found unconscious.

The PSNI says while first aid was being given, 'other altercations between the large group of young people broke out' and further police resources were deployed to the scene.

A senior officer said they are 'very aware' of ongoing issues in Falls Park and are 'committed to finding solutions'.

'Race for Life'

Almost three thousand people took part in Cancer Research UK's race for life at Stormont this morning.

Organisers estimate around a quarter of a million pounds was raised by those who braved the rain and laced up their trainers.

