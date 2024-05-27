Man arrested following stabbing in Newry

A 40-year-old man has been arrested following a suspected stabbing in Upper Water Street area of Newry on Sunday evening.

A man aged in his 30's is in a serious condition in hospital after sustaining serious injuries which are believed to have been caused by a knife.

Police received a report at 8.40pm that a man had entered a snooker and pool hall in the Basin Walk area of the city and an altercation had ensued.

They added that the 40-year-old man had allegedly assaulted two men before he was removed from the premises.When officers attended the scene they observed a man covered in blood at the entrance of the building.They said the man was arrested on suspicion of common assault, disorderly behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.“Subsequent searches were carried out at a flat in the nearby Upper Water Street area," Det Sgt Bell said.

“Upon arrival an unconscious man, aged in his 30s, was located with serious injuries caused to his head, face and lower body – believed to have been caused by a knife.

“He was transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries and is in a serious condition at this time.

“The suspect was further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody as the investigation continues."

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.