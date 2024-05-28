Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy has returned to his role as Economy Minister following a sickness absence. First Minister Michelle O’Neill thanked Deirdre Hargey, who had stepped into the position for three weeks while Mr Murphy was absent. It was announced earlier this month that Mr Murphy was to step down temporarily on medical grounds.

Conor Murphy signs pledge of office as he resumes role as Economy Minister. Credit: NI Assembly

He was unable to give evidence in person to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry as he had been advised by doctors to rest.

Mr Murphy thanked medics who helped and those who offered their best wishes saying he was looking forward to returning as minister. He also thanked Deirdre Hargey for stepping in.

“Working together with all parties in the Executive, I am committed to building a stronger, fairer economy and a brighter, better future for all," he said. Ms O’Neill added: “Conor is one of the most experienced ministers in the Executive and it’s great to have him back after a break on the advice of his doctors. “Deirdre once again proved to be an able minister who did a great job and I’m really grateful for the work she has done for all over the last number of weeks," she added. “There is much work to do, and I wish Conor all the very best as he gets down to working with others to deliver on the Executive’s economic priorities to build a better future for all.”

Also on Tuesday it was confirmed Robin Swann would be replaced by Mike Nesbitt as health minister.

