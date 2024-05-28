There has been an 11.4% increase in the number of people registered with prediabetes in Northern Ireland.

Diabetes UK described the condition as where a person’s blood sugars are higher than usual, but not high enough for them to receive a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes.

The charity said the latest figures from the department of health also highlights an increase in the number of people registered with diabetes across the five health care trusts from just under 112,000 to almost 115,000 over the last 12 months.

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Interim National Director, Roxanne Small, described the increase in prediabetes as considerable.

“These new figures are significant in showing us that nearly 200,000 people are living with, or at risk of diabetes in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“In our work, we see first-hand how it is an incredibly tough and relentless condition that can have a huge impact on a person’s life – therefore, it is vitally important that people are aware of the resources and support available to help manage their health and wellbeing.

“Whilst the reporting of prediabetes cases is relatively new for Northern Ireland, the increase we’ve seen over the last year is considerable.

“We strongly believe that greater awareness and reporting across the region have played a strong role in this rise.

“Prediabetes has been a real topic of conversation when speaking with members of the public as they are keen to understand more about it and how they may be able to reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.”

She added: “We understand that for some people it may feel that a prediabetes diagnosis means that type 2 diabetes is certain, however, this is not always the case.

“While you may be at a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes, many people can reduce their risk, and it may be possible to prevent or delay the condition from developing.

“For anyone with concerns, we really encourage you to contact your healthcare team and reach out to our team for local support.

“Our website also has a free Know Your Risk tool that can tell you more about your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.”

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland also has a dedicated helpline team that can be reached Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm on 0345 123 2399.

