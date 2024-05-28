Play Brightcove video

George Horner is a veteran of the D-Day landings – the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France during World War Two

He served with the Royal Ulster Rifles.

In a fitting honour, he was asked to pass on the beacon of light to young people at Stormont to mark the 80 year anniversary of that historic day – June 61944.

The ‘Lighting their Legacy” event in Parliament Buildings was part of a national roadshow organised by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission to inspire the younger generation to keep the legacy and memories alive.

George was just a teenager when he landed with his battalion on Sword beach in Normandy- witnessing at first hand his comrades dying in front of him.

Remembering the day he crossed Sword beach – one of five Normandy beaches the allied troops landed on George became emotional talking about the friends and comrades who died.

“I lost good friends. They never came home. We will remember them”

The long campaign which followed the D-Day landings ultimately convinced the German high command that defeat was inevitable but it was at a cost.

David Richardson representing the Commonwealth War Graves Commission at the Stormont event said it was important to learn the lessons of war.

“We have a torch which we are going to hand to a veteran to pass on to a young person and it is very much carrying on the legacy of what’s happening in this war and also the First World War.

So many people gave their lives and there are lessons to be learned when you look at contemporary conflicts in terms of what happened in the past. I think there are always lessons and fascinating stories as well”

As the anniversary approaches George hopes the Beacon of Light will serve a reminder of those who gave their lives for others to live today.

