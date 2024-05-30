Play Brightcove video

Families have told of their determination to ensure loved ones lost during the Covid pandemic are not remembered as just a statistic.

The next episode of UTV’s award winning current affairs programme ‘Up Close’ examines the evidence of the recent Covid inquiry, looking at how the Stormont Executive and civil service managed the crisis.

The programme hears the powerful stories from three families affected who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

The special investigation airs on Thursday 30 May at 10.45pm.

Presented by UTV’s Niall Donnelly, the hour-long programme takes a deep dive into the three weeks’ worth of evidence at the Northern Ireland stage of the UK Covid Inquiry and analyses the shocking revelations uncovered during the hearings including the political division and tensions within government.

UTV’s health reporter Deborah McAleese reported on the pandemic and watched every day of the inquiry as ministers, senior civil servants and others gave evidence to the panel, facing tough questions about their decision making at the time.

For the special programme, Deborah examined the evidence. She has produced two reports which highlight how the pandemic first appeared in Northern Ireland and how the Executive responded in those early days.

The inquiry revealed WhatsApp messages between senior civil servants claiming there was a lack of leadership in the Executive, and also apparent confusion among ministers as to who was actually in charge of the response.

During the inquiry, senior civil servants spoke of how little was known about the virus in the early stages, the lack of testing, and deaths of the elderly in care homes.

The inquiry also forced families to relive the trauma of the time.

Alison Fleming, who also produced the programme, hears the personal testimonies of three devastated families who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

Her report features a the son of a fit and healthy 90-year-old woman who died in hospital during the second wave, the mother of a 23-year-old man who died in her arms waiting for an ambulance and the wife of a man with early onset dementia who had to die alone, confused and distressed that his family weren’t allowed to be with him.

Julie McMurray's husband Robert underwent an operation. However during recovery in hospital he contracted Covid.

Julie visited every day until lockdown restrictions prevented her attendance. Robert suffered dementia and became more stressed in hospital in his family's absence.

"I made a promise to look after him," she told UTV, "I told him we would get through it."

She said he thought he had done something wrong and pleaded with his wife and children to visit.

"He couldn't understand and he said 'why have you left me'."

When Julie finally got to see Robert his condition has deteriorated.

"He could barely squeeze my hand.... it was too late."

Michael Lusty's mother Peggy died during the second wave.

"And I thought, how are we still running out of stuff in the second wave? A year later? "A lot of people talk about people dying in the nursing homes, which is quite right. But a lot of people died in hospital and my mother was one of them and this should never have went this far.

"The inquiry showed up a lot of feelings in our government."

Briege McEvoy and son Conor.

Briege McEvoy's lost her 23-year-old son Conor to Covid.

"We were relying on our politicians to guide us," she said.

"Like, even whenever we think back to the whole, let's eat out to help out. "we were saying like, why, why are they getting us to do this? Why are they getting us to come out surely to God, that is only going to make things worse for everybody and that's exactly what it did. "So, for them to make these sort of decisions, they have cost lives .... it shouldn't have."

UTV Programmes Editor Tony Curry with Alison Fleming and Niall Donnelly.

During the programme, Niall will discuss the issues in the studio with Brenda Doherty who represents bereaved families, former civil servant Ann Watt, Belfast Telegraph journalist and commentator Sam McBride as well as from Deborah McAleese and UTV’s Political Editor Tracey Magee. Alison said: “Having reported on the inquiry for UTV Live, we felt it only right to analyse the three weeks of evidence and get feedback on it from those who matter most - the families.

"It laid bare the tensions at the heart of our government. This inquiry has only scratched the surface and while nothing can be done to change what has happened, it’s clear those impacted most want lessons to be learned.

"Thank you to everyone who took part, especially those who talked so openly to us about their experiences.”

‘Up Close – The Covid Inquiry’ will air Thursday 30 May at 10.45pm on UTV.

