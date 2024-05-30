Play Brightcove video

The mother of Kelly Anne Lynch whose body was discovered in water along the Ulster Canal in Monaghan Town on St Patrick's Day says she feels let down as two months on she still doesn't know what happened. "She was my best friend. Kelly was everything and her not being here is just a life sentence that I'll never be free from'. she said. Julieanne Lynch who is originally from Lisnaskea in County Fermanagh has now made a complaint to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission about the initial investigation by Gardai and how she was told Kelly was dead over the phone.

'My 12-year-old daughter over heard that call and our whole world just came crashing down. To be told over the phone was just so cruel and insensitive". In a statement An Garda Síochána said: "In relation to the death of a woman in Monaghan town on the 17th March 2024, a post mortem was completed by the State Pathologist. As a result of the preliminary findings and consultation with the State Pathologist, the focus of this investigation moved towards the completion of an inquest file for the coroner. "A Family Liaison Officer was appointed at the outset of this investigation and this information has been relayed to the family of the deceased. "As the preparation of the Inquest file is ongoing, no further comment is available at this time". The PSNI would not comment on how the family were informed of Kelly's death. The Garda Ombudsman said it does not confirm or deny the existence of complaints made by or against individuals. This is to protect the investigative process, and the rights both of complainants, and those complained against. Julieanne added: "Never in my life would I have ever thought that when I held her for the first time that 23 years later I would have to identify her little body. "I'm tormenting myself did she know she was dying, was she in pain. I tormented myself with the idea that she was scared.". Kelly's family are appealing to anyone with any information about circumstances surrounding the 23-year-old's death to please come forward to police.

