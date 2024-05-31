Play Brightcove video

A court has heard how three women who covered up for the man accused of murdering Co Armagh show-jumper Katie Simpson were complicit in a conspiracy of silence.

A defence barrister told the Judge that Jonathan Creswell had 'unfettered control' over the lives of so many young women.

The 36-year-old was found dead at home in Londonderry back in April, tĥe day after his trial started for the rape and murder of his ex-partner's sister Katie Simpson in Lettershandoney in August 2020.

The prosecution claimed Creswell strangled Katie out of jealousy and then tried to make it look like suicide.

The 21-year-old talented show-jumper was rushed to Altnagelvin Hospital were she spent a number of days on life support but sadly died on 9 August.

On Friday, during a sentence hearing, Londonderry Crown Court heard how 30-year-old Hayley Robb, of Weavers Meadow in Banbridge, was in a sexual relationship with Jonathan Creswell and how she cleaned up Katie's blood, and washed Creswell's clothes after getting dragged into it and being told not to breathe a word.

Jonathan Creswell

The court was also told how Rose De Montmorency-Wright, who at one point lived with Creswell, admitted withholding information.

The prosecution said the 23-year-old of Craigantlet Road in Newtownards, told police Creswell was a friend, someone she looked up to, and she wanted to 'have Jonny's back'.

And the court heard how 42-year-old Jill Robinson, of Black Fort Road in Omagh, had previously been in a relationship with Jonathan Creswell and she helped wash his clothes.

The women's barristers told the judge that their clients were all victims of Creswell's abusive, violent and extremely controlling behaviour, and they all had expressed genuine remorse for their part in protecting him.

It is accepted that none of the women believed they were involved in covering up a murder, but believed that they were assisting in covering up an assault on Katie.

Katie's family, including her mother and sister Christina, who was Creswell's partner at the time of her death, were all in court on Friday.

The Judge said he has a lot to consider and would sentence all three on 14 June.

