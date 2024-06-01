PSNI investigate report of screwdriver attack in north Belfast

Police are investigating a reported assault in north Belfast that involved a gang of men, one of whom was allegedly armed with a screwdriver.

A man was taken to hospital after the altercation in the Castleton Gardens/Limestone Road area around 4.30am on Saturday.

Police said the victim, aged in his 30s, was being treated for injuries that are not believed to be serious.

Officers said the man alleged that he was assaulted by a number of men, one of whom was armed with what the victim believed to be a screwdriver.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Our investigation is under way to determine the circumstances and a motive for the assault.”

Officers have appealed for anyone who can assist with the investigation to come forward.

