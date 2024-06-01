Industrial action planned by trade unions representing school support workers has been suspended.

The strike action was set for Monday and Tuesday, but Northern Ireland's Education Minister has issued a statement confirming that unions have agreed to call off the industrial action.

This is said to be to allow further discussion on resolving the ongoing pay and grading dispute.

Unite the Union will be suspending action on Monday 3 June only, pending further negotiations which will take place on Monday.

“I welcome today’s positive development that unions have agreed to suspend strike action next week to allow for intense negotiation aimed at finding a resolution to the ongoing pay and grading dispute," said Education Minister Paul Givan.

"This means importantly, that it will now be possible for many schools planning to close on Monday and Tuesday to open as normal.”

The Minister continued: “I fully acknowledge the exceptional role played by support staff right across the education sector.

"Without their outstanding dedication and hard work, those who are most dependent on the services they provide, would not receive the vital support they need and deserve.

“I am committed to working with the unions to find a resolution and remain confident that progress can be made. I will work with Executive colleagues to ensure that is the result.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.