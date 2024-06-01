Play Brightcove video

PSNI APPEAL

A man has been taken to hospital after being attacked with a screwdriver in South Belfast.

The victim says a group of men approached him and assaulted him at 4.30am this morning in the Castleton Gardens and Limestone Road area.

Police are appealing for witnesses and say that investigations are ongoing into the circumstances and motivation for the attack.

CHARGE

Two men have been charged after an altercation in a shopping centre car park in north Belfast.

The accused, aged 58 and 36, are charged with disorderly behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon.

GIVE BLOOD NI

It's one year since organ donation laws in Northern Ireland changed.

Daithi's Law is named after the West Belfast boy who needs a new heart.

An event took place today to encourage conversations about both organ and blood donation at Belfast City Hall.

SOUTH ASIAN HERITAGE MONTH

Today saw the launch of South Asian Heritage Month, with an event at Stormont. Throughout the month, the Belfast Asian Women's Academy will host workshops and cultural events to celebrate the diverse heritage of South Asians.

The initiative aims to raise awareness and educate, about the cuture of the South Asian community and its contribution to the fabric of Northern Ireland.

The annual celebration takes place from July 18th to August 17th.

NORTHERN IRELAND v PORTUGAL

Northern Ireland suffered defeat away to Portugal last night in their first loss of the Euro 2025 qualifying campaign. A penalty in the first half and three second half goals sealed a 4-0 win for the home side, who top the group with three wins.

Tanya Oxtoby's side will face Portugal again in the second match of a double header at Mourneview Park on Tuesday.

TT

I n motorsport, Michael Dunlop has made history today by equaling his uncle Joey's record of wins at the Isle of Man TT.

Dunlop recorded his 26th victory by winning the opening Supersport race.

The 35-year-old will have opportunities to surpass Joey's total in the remaining solo races this week.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.