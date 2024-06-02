Play Brightcove video

Lake tragedy

The family of a man whose body was recovered from a lake in Co Tyrone have paid tribute to a 'caring young man with a bright future'.

It's understood that Fiachra Ó Faoláin, who was 21, entered the water in the Carricklongfield Road area of Aughnacloy last night and got into difficulty.

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew - the uncle of Mr Ó Faoláin - confirmed the death, releasing a statement on behalf of the wider family.

Police said a post mortem will take place, however at present the death is not believed to be suspicious. Strikes suspendedPlanned strike action by workers in the education sector has been largely suspended to facilitate further talks on pay and grading.Thousands of non-teaching support staff had been due to strike on Monday and Tuesday.The NIPSA and GMB unions have agreed to suspend action on both days to allow for further discussions on resolving the pay and grading dispute.

A third union, Unite, is suspending action on Monday, pending the outcome of negotiations.Bangor D-Day Commemoration

Hundreds gathered in North Down for an event commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day for military band-music, prayer and a moment's silence.

Bangor was a town transformed into a military base ahead of the land, air and sea invasion of Normandy that marked the beginning of the end of WWII.

Monday June 3 marks the anniversary of the flotilla leaving Belfast.

MICHAEL DUNLOP

Michael Dunlop celebrated yesterday after he equalled his uncle Joey's record of 26 wins at the Isle of Man TT. Dunlop sealed the win in Saturday afternoon's Super Sport race defeating Davy Todd and Dean Harrison.

Dunlop, who raced today, will have opportunities to break the record on the Mountain Course this week.

