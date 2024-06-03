Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in her 80s in Co Down. An 85-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the woman’s body was discovered at a property in the Hawthorne Court area of Bangor. A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of the death of a woman at a house in the Hawthorne Court area of the city shortly after 5.30pm on Sunday, June 2. “On arrival, officers located the body of a woman in the living room area of the property. “Sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and inquiries are at an early stage in order to determine exactly what has happened.” The spokesperson added: “An 85-year-old man was arrested at the property on suspicion of murder. “He remains in custody at this time as inquiries continue. “At present, we are not seeking anyone else at this time in connection with the investigation. “I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1260 02/06/24.”

