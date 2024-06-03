The family of a man whose body was recovered from a lake in Co Tyrone have paid tribute to a "caring young man with a bright future".

It's understood Fiachra Ó Faoláin, who was in his early 20s, entered the water in the Carricklongfield Road area of Aughnacloy on Saturday night and got into difficulty.

Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew - the uncle of Mr Ó Faoláin - confirmed the death, releasing a statement on behalf of the wider family.

“Fiachra was a much-loved, loving and caring young man with a bright future ahead of him and he will be remembered fondly by all who knew and loved him," it said.

“On behalf of Fiachra’s family, and our wider family circle, I want to extend our sincerest thanks and gratitude to the emergency services for all of their efforts and support. "

Police said a post mortem will take place, however at present the death is not believed to be suspicious.

A statement went on: “Police will make inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death and a post-mortem will take place in due course, however at present the death is not believed to be suspicious.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

Police, Fire Service personnel and Community Search and Rescue volunteers were all involved in the search for Fiachra Ó Faoláin.

His body was recovered from the water on Sunday.

The statement issued on behalf of the family by Mr Gildernew continued: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of our nephew Fiachra O Faolain, after a tragic accident in Carrick Lough on Saturday evening.

“Our immediate thoughts are with Fiachra’s mummy, our sister Fiona, daddy Shane and his siblings Dearbhla, Roisin, Meabh, Daithi and Dualtach, and the wider O Faolain and Gildernew families at this immensely difficult time.

“As the family begins to process this devastating and unimaginable loss, I would urge the media to respect their request for privacy at this time.”

