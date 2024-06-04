Police have made three arrests following a report of an assault outside a boat club in Portballintrae.

The PSNI said an altercation was reported at 7.45pm on Monday, 3 of June, between a number of men concerning a flag that was displayed on a boat in the Beach Road area.

The boat was then set alight and extensively damaged. It is understood the argument was over an Irish tricolour.

Police are treating it as a "sectarian-motivated hate crime".

The boat had extensive damage after being set alight.

Officers attended the scene on the pier and one man was taken to hospital for his injuries.Inspector Armour said: “Three men aged 25, 63 and 30, were all arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.“The 63-year-old man has since been released on bail, whilst the other two men remain in custody at this time as enquiries continue.

"We are treating this report as a sectarian-motivated hate crime and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed what happened."

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.