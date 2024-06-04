An 85-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of an elderly woman in Co Down.

The body of Patricia “Patsy” Aust, 81, was discovered in a house in the Hawthorne Court area of Bangor on Sunday.

On Monday evening, police said an 85-year-old man had been charged with murder. He is expected to appear at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

