The mother of a child who had major surgery on her skull in Great Ormond Street Hospital last month, has told UTV that her daughter's aftercare is suffering - due to the fact that she does not have a neurology consultant here in Northern Ireland.

Belfast woman Casey Travers claims that despite repeated requests for a named consultant to be attached to her daughter's case, she has not seen one since October 2023.

Ms Travers claims that Great Ormond Street has told her that they cannot be the sole providers of consultant led care, given that Farrah lives in Northern Ireland.

“London's telling me one thing Belfast telling me the other, and this is where I think that it's extremely dangerous because when there's miscommunication, then it interferes with a child's care in the middle of all of this is Farrah, and that's my main concern,” she said.

