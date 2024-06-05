Michael Dunlop has broken his uncle Joey’s longstanding record to become the most successful rider in the history of the Isle of Man TT.

The 35-year-old claimed his 27th victory at the event in Wednesday’s opening Supertwins race.

The Ballymoney rider dominated the event onboard his Paton bike, finishing over 20 seconds clear of second-placed Peter Hickman.

Dunlop has a chance to extend his record in the Superstock race at 2:15pm on Wednesday.

The acclaimed rider won his first TT trophy in 2009 during the Supersport race.

Since then he has gone on to win multiple trophies throughout his racing career, surpassing the achievements of rivals including John McGuinness and Ian Hutchinson.

The 35-year-old was also the first rider to ever set a lap time around the course in under 17 minutes.

Road racing has always been a part of the Dunlop family, after many competed at the Isle of Man TT.

All-time TT Wins

Michael Dunlop: 27

Joey Dunlop: 26

John McGuinness: 23

Dave Molyneux: 17

Ian Hutchinson: 16

Ben and Tom Birchall: 14

Peter Hickman: 14

Mike Hailwood: 14

Bruce Anstey: 12

