It’s that time of year when we ask for your help to find a remarkable fundraiser, who makes a massive difference in their community.

We are going to send one amazing person from Northern Ireland to the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain awards - And it’s extra special this year - as the awards mark their 25th anniversary of the awards

Each year, one fantastic fundraiser gets to represent UTV and attend the awards in London - they’re even in with a chance of winning the overall Regional Fundraiser of the Year award. Last year, Ivan Black from Londonderry, was crowned UTV's Pride of Britain winner.

Ivan raised over £500k for cancer charities after the death of his brother Ian from leukaemia more than 30 years ago. He also lost his sister and father to cancer and is determined to do all he can to help other families. He's walked and trekked hundreds of miles, as well as organising countless fundraising events. Ivan joined winners from other ITV regions at the glitzy awards night in London. And now we’re looking for the person who’ll represent UTV this year - and this is where you come in. If you'd like to nominate someone to be our regional fundraiser of the year our Pride of Britain award page, by clicking here.

You can only nominate individuals and they must be aged 18 years old or over. If you are under the age of 18 please get permission from a parent or guardian before you nominate.

The closing date for nominations is Sunday, 11 of August and full terms and conditions and our privacy notice can be found on our website here.