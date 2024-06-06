Play Brightcove video

Eighty years ago today, the course of the Second World War changed thanks to the amazing bravery, fortitude and sacrifice of the many thousands who took part in the D-Day landings along the north coast of France. Veterans from D-Day gathered in Normandy earlier along with the King and Queen, President Macron and other dignitaries to mark the historic event.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly said it was important to recognise those from Northern Ireland who 'stepped up' on D-Day.

"Many, many thousands of young men from Northern Ireland played such a pivotal role on D-Day and in the Normandy campaign," she said. "So it is absolutely right, and it was such a huge honour to represent, Northern Ireland at this key event today. "I think it's incredibly important that we remember their sacrifice. Over the course of the Normandy campaign, the Royal Ulster Rifles lost over 400 men, and it's right that we remember that incredible sacrifice and service not least because, of course, in Northern Ireland we didn't have conscription. "So these were volunteers.

Play Brightcove video

In Fermanagh a new generation is ensuring the bravery of D-Day is remembered and the legacy continues.

"These are men who stepped up to do this role despite knowing that there was a significant danger in what they were doing, many knowing that they would not return." She also spoke of how moving it was to take part in some of the commemorations in northern France. "We visited a graveyard where we saw some of the graves of those who lost their lives over the course of the Normandy campaign from the Royal Ulster Rifles. "It is absolutely key that we remember this and that for future generations we do remember the incredible sacrifice and service of those young men."

On June 6, 1944, the Allied nations launched the largest amphibious invasion in military history and began the process of ending the war in Europe.

The King and the Prince of Wales praised the “bravery and sacrifice” of D-Day veterans who “served at that critical time”.

King Charles addressed an emotional crowd of veterans at the national commemorative event in Ver-sur-Mer in Normandy, as he spoke of his “profound sense of gratitude” to those who served.

US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy, who was in Fermanagh today, said: "It is known throughout the United States about the reception American service members received here.

"The connections here are so much broader than just a policy one or a political one, it's family."

This morning the Royal Irish Regiment laid wreaths for local soldiers who lost their lives in 1944.

Major General Colin Weir, Royal Irish Regiment, said it was important to recognise the historical occasion.

"We've had a very moving sunrise ceremony here at Sword Beach and we are here to commemorate the contribute of the Royal Ulster Rifles to the D-Day invasion of Europe 80 years ago.

"The Second Battalion arrived on this beach and the First Battalion flew overhead and landed on the landing zones a few miles from here.

"It's been a really important series of events here in France as we recognise the last of that great generation who sacrificed so much for our freedom and in some ways to pass on the mantle of that last great generation to the current generation of soldiers and indeed to some of our youth organisations that are aligned to the Royal Irish Regiment."

Cadet Daniel Coburn said: "When you look at the beach now it is so built up and modernised, you would never have imagined the event that happened 80 years ago.

"A lovely road you can just walk down, lovely flags... but back 80 years ago it would have been nothing like that.

"Massive defences, anti-tank structures set out on the beach and then those young boys running out on to the beach, not knowing what they are being met with, it's a scary thought..."

Cadet James Magee added: "I'd say that I've learned the importance of the war that was fought 80 years ago.

"To be standing where one of the most famous, historically important battles was - it's definitely very surreal and memorable to be here, where many men gave their lives for our freedom and what we have today."

Director General of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Claire Horton said: "All of our cemeteries in Normandy are commemorating those campaigns, those individuals and every single person is commemorated in the same way - they are all celebrated for their lives, they are commemorated for the sacrifice they gave.

"Every one of our graves, and you will see it in anywhere in our 20 Normandy cemeteries, is beautifully maintained, the same with our memorials where some of those people may not have a known grave so their name is carved on our memorials."

Play Brightcove video

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.