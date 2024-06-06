Play Brightcove video

The Policing Board has said a report into the PSNI's use of covert powers in relation to journalists and lawyers brings transparency, but does not provide all the assurance it needs.

There have been calls for a public inquiry after the publication of the PSNI's own report on claims of spying on journalists.

Police in Northern Ireland made 323 applications for communications data relating to journalists since 2011, the report revealed.

The report produced by the PSNI said the vast majority of applications were related to journalists who were victims, suspects or witnesses to crime. The report, which was compiled for the Northern Ireland Policing Board – the PSNI’s oversight body, said of the 323 applications, 10 sought to identify a journalistic source using covert powers. The report added that the “remainder of the applications did not seek to identify a journalist’s source and their profession may have been entirely unrelated to the request”. The report also revealed that in the same time period there were 500 applications for communications data related to lawyers who were victims, suspects or witnesses to crime. The figures were placed in the context that the PSNI makes around 8,500 communication data requests annually for a range of criminal offences.

It was also contended that the main power police use is for communications data only, described as the “who, where, when and how” of communication, but “not what was said, written or spoken”. The report was published online on Thursday following a private meeting of the Policing Board in Belfast.

Ahead of the meeting in Belfast on Thursday a protest, organised by the National Union of Journalists, called for an inquiry into allegations of the PSNI spying on journalists.

The Policing Board meeting was held in private session. The board said this was due to the election. The National Union of Journalists held the protest before the meeting. This week, PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher announced an independent review, headed by Angus McCullough KC, of any use of surveillance against journalists and other specific groups by the PSNI. It came after concerns were raised during an Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) hearing in London. The hearing was during an ongoing case examining allegations that investigative reporters Barry McCaffrey and Trevor Birney were subject to unlawful covert intelligence by the police. It also heard claims the PSNI subjected other journalists to routine phone surveillance. Mr Boutcher has said much of the public concern has arisen because of “misinterpretation of documents” made available in redacted form at the tribunal. At the Stormont Assembly on Monday, Justice Minister Naomi Long rejected a call to hold an independent inquiry, pointing out it was an issue for the Policing Board, the PSNI’s oversight body, in the first instance. However, she said she was concerned at the allegations and would act if necessary. Mr McCaffrey was at the protest outside the headquarters of the Policing Board. He said the review established by Mr Boutcher did not go far enough because it does not have the power to compel former officers to provide information. He added: “Only a public inquiry can compel former officers to come and tell what they knew. “Somebody in authority within the PSNI authorised and allowed this to happen. The public needs to know who allowed it to happen. “There needs to be a public inquiry because these former police officers need to be compelled to come and give evidence. “Society needs to know what has been going on for 20 years.” Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland programme director at Amnesty International, was also at the protest. He said: “Serious revelations have come out via the Investigatory Powers Tribunal about police spying on journalists and potentially on lawyers and others. “It is the Policing Board’s statutory role to hold the police accountable so we are asking them to hold an independent inquiry into this surveillance scandal and to finally lay bare what exactly has been going on.” Thursday’s meeting of the Policing Board was closed to the media. The board’s monthly meetings are usually held in public, but advice sent to media confirmed that its June accountability meeting would take place in private session because of “pre-election guidance”.

