Play Brightcove video

The Long's are still coming to terms with loss.

On 29th May, their wife, mother and grandmother - Rosilyn - died.

As they struggle, like all families, with the void left by a loved one's death, they've had to face another battle - against online scammers.

On the morning on Rosilyn's funeral in Greyabbey, the family was targeted by social media swindlers, who attempted to get people to donate money in her memory.

Fake friend requests were also made. It has left the Long's angry.

"I couldn't believe it, it was the shock of it," said her son Stuart, "that somebody could do it at that moment in time when we were just thinking about mum, wanting to say our bye-byes and that was just taken away from us."

The scammers used a post on Facebook.

Naming Rosilyn, advertising the time of the funeral, attempting to lure people in via a fake streaming link.

"I had received a friend request from them while the funeral was going on," Stuart added.

"So while we were sitting there grieving as a family they were still sending people like me more messages to say here's a page, click on it, donate on it."

This sort of activity has come to the attention of some funeral directors.

Some have even added a warning below death notices online warning people not to follow links or to receive friend requests from these pages.

The National Association of Funeral Directors has advised mourners to contact the family directly or funeral directors to confirm if posts are legitimate.

The PSNI has also encouraged people to report any suspicious posts.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.