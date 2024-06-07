Play Brightcove video

The sister of murder victim Caoimhe Morgan has described her killer as an "evil, cruel animal".

Ms Morgan, 30, was beaten to death by her partner Taylor George McIlvenna in December 2021.

The court heard that Ms Morgan’s body was found in her north Belfast home in December 2021.

A 999 recording was also played during the trial of Caoimhe's mum in the moments after she found her daughter's lifeless body.

Following the sentencing, a senior detective said it was heartbreaking that one of Ms Morgan’s children was found “trying to comfort his mother’s lifeless body”.

McIlvenna had originally denied the murder, but changed his plea to guilty in January.

Jacqueline Morgan

Caoimhe's sister Jacqueline described the moment when she arrived at the scene.

"When we entered the house, downstairs was a mess and I instantly thought 'where is she?'.

Jacqueline ran upstairs to find one of Caoimhe's children with his mother and another out on the landing.

"The only time I've seen scenes like that was on TV," she said.

"I got my husband to get the kids out and brought them to my house and for some reason thought I could still help her, but I knew in my mind that she was gone.

"To me, I, I thought a weapon was used. She was that bad, the amount of blood that was around the room just, just looking at her.

"For somebody to leave somebody in that way, it's just sick. But then again, I instantly knew who it was."

Taylor George McIlvenna admitted murdering Belfast mother-of-four Caoimhe Morgan. Credit: Pacemaker

McIlvenna, 33, from Highvale Gardens in Belfast has been told he must serve at least 17 years in prison for her murder.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.