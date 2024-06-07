136 candidates standing in Northern Ireland's 18 constituencies for 2024 General Election
The full list of the Northern Ireland candidates vying for a seat at Westminster has been confirmed.
The Electoral Office published the list of 136 candidates for the 18 constituencies on Friday.
The number includes 91 men and 45 women.
Alliance and the SDLP are competing in every constituency with the UUP running in 17, the DUP in 16, Sinn Fein and TUV in 14, Greens in 11, Aontu in 10, the Conservatives in five, People Before Profit in three with 10 independents making up total.
Polling takes place on Thursday, 4 July from 7am until 10pm.
The election was called by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on May 22.
In the last General Election in December 2019, Northern Ireland's 18 MPs were made up of eight for DUP, seven for Sinn Fein, two for the SDLP and one for Alliance.
Key dates: Friday June 7: Deadline for confirming constituency candidates. Thursday June 13: ITV hosts the ‘Election Debate’, featuring leaders or senior figures from most parties - from 8.30pm. Monday June 18: Midnight deadline for registering to vote. Tuesday June 19: Deadline for new postal vote applicants or amending existing absent voting arrangements.
Northern Ireland 2024 General Election candidates
Belfast East
Belfast East
Séamas de Faoite - SDLP
Naomi Long - Alliance
Ryan North - Independent
Gavin Robinson - DUP
John Ross - TUV
Brain Smyth - Green Party
Ryan Warren - Ulster Unionist Party
Belfast North
Belfast North
Philip Brett - DUP
David Clarke - TUV
Fiona Ferguson - PBP
John Finucane - Sinn Fein
Nuala McAllister - Alliance Party
Mal O'Hara - Green Party
Carl Whyte - SDLP
Belfast South and Mid Down
Belfast South and Mid Down
Dan Boucher - TUV
Áine Groogan - Green Party
Claire Hanna - SDLP
Michael Henderson - UUP
Tracy Kelly - DUP
Kate Nicholl - Alliance Party
Belfast West
Belfast West
Gerry Carroll - PBP
Paul Doherty - SDLP
Paul Maskey - Sinn Féin
Gerard Herdman - Aontu
Ash Jones - Green
Tony Mallon - Independent
Ann McClure - TUV
Frank McCoubrey - DUP
Eoin Millar - Alliance Party
Ben Sharkey - UUP
East Antrim
East Antrim
Mark Bailey - Green
Danny Donnelly - Alliance
Margaret McKillop - SDLP
Oliver McMullan - Sinn Fein
John Stewart - UUP
Matthew Warwick - TUV
Sammy Wilson - DUP
East Londonderry
East Londonderry
Gemma Brolly - Aontu
Gregory Campbell - DUP
Cara Hunter - SDLP
Allister Kyle - TUV
Jen McCahon - Green
Kathleen McGurk - Sinn Féin
Glen Miller - UUP
Claire Louise Scull - Conservative and Unionist Party
Richard Stewart - Alliance Party
Fermanagh and South Tyrone
Fermanagh and South Tyrone
Diana Armstrong - UUP
Paul Blake - SDLP
Gerry Cullen - Cross Community Labour Alternative
Pat Cullen - Sinn Fein
Carl Duffy - Aontu
Eddie Roofe - Alliance Party
Foyle
Foyle
John Boyle - Aontu
Sandra Duffy - Sinn Féin
Colum Eastwood - SDLP
Rachael Ferguson - Alliance Party
Shaun Harkin - PBP
Gary Middleton - DUP
Janice Montgomery - UUP
Lagan Valley
Lagan Valley
Jonathan Buckley - DUP
Robbie Butler - UUP
Patricia Denvir - Green
Sorcha Eastwood - Alliance Party
Simon Lee - SDLP
Lorna Smyth - TUV
Mid Ulster
Mid Ulster
Jay Basra - UUP
Keith Buchanan - DUP
Padraic Farrell - Alliance Party
Denise Johnston - SDLP
Cathal Mallaghan - Sinn Féin
Glenn Moore - TUV
Newry and Armagh
Newry and Armagh
Pete Byrne - SDLP
Dáire Hughes - Sinn Féin
Sam Nicholson - UUP
Keith Ratcliffe - TUV
Samantha Rayner - Conservative and Unionist Party
Liam Reichenberg - Aontu
Gareth Wilson - DUP
Helena Young - Alliance Party
North Antrim
North Antrim
Jim Allister - TUV
Helen Maher - SDLP
Philip McGuigan - Sinn Féin
Raicheal Mhic Niocaill - Aontu
Jackson Minford - UUP
Tristan Morrow - Independent
Sian Mulholland - Alliance Party
Ian Paisley - DUP
North Down
North Down
Chris Carter - Independent
Tim Collins - UUP
Alex Easton - Independent
Stephen Farry - Alliance Party
Deirdre Vaughan - SDLP
Barry McKee - Green Party
South Antrim
South Antrim
John Blair - Alliance Party
Paul Girvan - DUP
Declan Kearney - Sinn Féin
Mel Lucas - TUV
Roisin Lynch - SDLP
Siobhan McErlean - Aontu
Robin Swann - UUP
Lesley Veronica - Green
South Down
South Down
Diane Forsythe - DUP
Chris Hazzard - Sinn Féin
Rosemary McGlone - Aontu
Colin McGrath - SDLP
Andrew McMurray - Alliance Party
Michael O'Loan - UUP
Declan Walsh - Green
Jim Wells - TUV
Hannah Westropp - Conservative and Unionist Party
Strangford
Strangford
Gareth Burns - Independent
Garreth Falls - Independent
Michelle Guy - Alliance Party
Barry Hetherington - Conservative and Unionist Party
Ron McDowell - TUV
Will Polland - SDLP
Jim Shannon - DUP
Richard Smart - UUP
Upper Bann
Upper Bann
Kate Evans - UUP
Carla Lockhart - DUP
Catherine Nelson - Sinn Féin
Malachy Quinn - SDLP
Éoin Tennyson - Alliance Party
West Tyrone
West Tyrone
Orfhlaith Begley - Sinn Féin
Matthew Bell - UUP
Tom Buchanan - DUP
Stephen Donnelly - Alliance Party
Leza Houston - Aontu
Stephen Lynch - Conservative and Unionist Party
Daniel McCrossan - SDLP
Stevan Patterson - TUV/Reform