The full list of the Northern Ireland candidates vying for a seat at Westminster has been confirmed.

The Electoral Office published the list of 136 candidates for the 18 constituencies on Friday.

The number includes 91 men and 45 women.

Alliance and the SDLP are competing in every constituency with the UUP running in 17, the DUP in 16, Sinn Fein and TUV in 14, Greens in 11, Aontu in 10, the Conservatives in five, People Before Profit in three with 10 independents making up total.

Polling takes place on Thursday, 4 July from 7am until 10pm.

The election was called by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on May 22.

In the last General Election in December 2019, Northern Ireland's 18 MPs were made up of eight for DUP, seven for Sinn Fein, two for the SDLP and one for Alliance.

Key dates: Friday June 7: Deadline for confirming constituency candidates. Thursday June 13: ITV hosts the ‘Election Debate’, featuring leaders or senior figures from most parties - from 8.30pm. Monday June 18: Midnight deadline for registering to vote. Tuesday June 19: Deadline for new postal vote applicants or amending existing absent voting arrangements.

