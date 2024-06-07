136 candidates standing in Northern Ireland's 18 constituencies for 2024 General Election

New MPs are to be elected to the House of Comons on July 4.

The full list of the Northern Ireland candidates vying for a seat at Westminster has been confirmed.

The Electoral Office published the list of 136 candidates for the 18 constituencies on Friday.

The number includes 91 men and 45 women.

Alliance and the SDLP are competing in every constituency with the UUP running in 17, the DUP in 16, Sinn Fein and TUV in 14, Greens in 11, Aontu in 10, the Conservatives in five, People Before Profit in three with 10 independents making up total.

Polling takes place on Thursday, 4 July from 7am until 10pm.

The election was called by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on May 22.

In the last General Election in December 2019, Northern Ireland's 18 MPs were made up of eight for DUP, seven for Sinn Fein, two for the SDLP and one for Alliance.

Key dates: Friday June 7: Deadline for confirming constituency candidates. Thursday June 13: ITV hosts the ‘Election Debate’, featuring leaders or senior figures from most parties - from 8.30pm. Monday June 18: Midnight deadline for registering to vote. Tuesday June 19: Deadline for new postal vote applicants or amending existing absent voting arrangements.

Northern Ireland 2024 General Election candidates

Belfast East

  • Séamas de Faoite - SDLP

  • Naomi Long - Alliance

  • Ryan North - Independent

  • Gavin Robinson - DUP

  • John Ross - TUV

  • Brain Smyth - Green Party

  • Ryan Warren - Ulster Unionist Party

Belfast North

  • Philip Brett - DUP

  • David Clarke - TUV

  • Fiona Ferguson - PBP

  • John Finucane - Sinn Fein

  • Nuala McAllister - Alliance Party

  • Mal O'Hara - Green Party

  • Carl Whyte - SDLP

Belfast South and Mid Down

  • Dan Boucher - TUV

  • Áine Groogan - Green Party

  • Claire Hanna - SDLP

  • Michael Henderson - UUP

  • Tracy Kelly - DUP

  • Kate Nicholl - Alliance Party

Belfast West

  • Gerry Carroll - PBP

  • Paul Doherty - SDLP

  • Paul Maskey - Sinn Féin

  • Gerard Herdman - Aontu

  • Ash Jones - Green

  • Tony Mallon - Independent

  • Ann McClure - TUV

  • Frank McCoubrey - DUP

  • Eoin Millar - Alliance Party

  • Ben Sharkey - UUP

East Antrim

  • Mark Bailey - Green

  • Danny Donnelly - Alliance

  • Margaret McKillop - SDLP

  • Oliver McMullan - Sinn Fein

  • John Stewart - UUP

  • Matthew Warwick - TUV

  • Sammy Wilson - DUP

East Londonderry

  • Gemma Brolly - Aontu

  • Gregory Campbell - DUP

  • Cara Hunter - SDLP

  • Allister Kyle - TUV

  • Jen McCahon - Green

  • Kathleen McGurk - Sinn Féin

  • Glen Miller - UUP

  • Claire Louise Scull - Conservative and Unionist Party

  • Richard Stewart - Alliance Party

Fermanagh and South Tyrone

  • Diana Armstrong - UUP

  • Paul Blake - SDLP

  • Gerry Cullen - Cross Community Labour Alternative

  • Pat Cullen - Sinn Fein

  • Carl Duffy - Aontu

  • Eddie Roofe - Alliance Party

Foyle

  • John Boyle - Aontu

  • Sandra Duffy - Sinn Féin

  • Colum Eastwood - SDLP

  • Rachael Ferguson - Alliance Party

  • Shaun Harkin - PBP

  • Gary Middleton - DUP

  • Janice Montgomery - UUP

Lagan Valley

  • Jonathan Buckley - DUP

  • Robbie Butler - UUP

  • Patricia Denvir - Green

  • Sorcha Eastwood - Alliance Party

  • Simon Lee - SDLP

  • Lorna Smyth - TUV

Mid Ulster

  • Jay Basra - UUP

  • Keith Buchanan - DUP

  • Padraic Farrell - Alliance Party

  • Denise Johnston - SDLP

  • Cathal Mallaghan - Sinn Féin

  • Glenn Moore - TUV

Newry and Armagh

  • Pete Byrne - SDLP

  • Dáire Hughes - Sinn Féin

  • Sam Nicholson - UUP

  • Keith Ratcliffe - TUV

  • Samantha Rayner - Conservative and Unionist Party

  • Liam Reichenberg - Aontu

  • Gareth Wilson - DUP

  • Helena Young - Alliance Party

North Antrim

  • Jim Allister - TUV

  • Helen Maher - SDLP

  • Philip McGuigan - Sinn Féin

  • Raicheal Mhic Niocaill - Aontu

  • Jackson Minford - UUP

  • Tristan Morrow - Independent

  • Sian Mulholland - Alliance Party

  • Ian Paisley - DUP

North Down

  • Chris Carter - Independent

  • Tim Collins - UUP

  • Alex Easton - Independent

  • Stephen Farry - Alliance Party

  • Deirdre Vaughan - SDLP

  • Barry McKee - Green Party

South Antrim

  • John Blair - Alliance Party

  • Paul Girvan - DUP

  • Declan Kearney - Sinn Féin

  • Mel Lucas - TUV

  • Roisin Lynch - SDLP

  • Siobhan McErlean - Aontu

  • Robin Swann - UUP

  • Lesley Veronica - Green

South Down

  • Diane Forsythe - DUP

  • Chris Hazzard - Sinn Féin

  • Rosemary McGlone - Aontu

  • Colin McGrath - SDLP

  • Andrew McMurray - Alliance Party

  • Michael O'Loan - UUP

  • Declan Walsh - Green

  • Jim Wells - TUV

  • Hannah Westropp - Conservative and Unionist Party

Strangford

  • Gareth Burns - Independent

  • Garreth Falls - Independent

  • Michelle Guy - Alliance Party

  • Barry Hetherington - Conservative and Unionist Party

  • Ron McDowell - TUV

  • Will Polland - SDLP

  • Jim Shannon - DUP

  • Richard Smart - UUP

Upper Bann

  • Kate Evans - UUP

  • Carla Lockhart - DUP

  • Catherine Nelson - Sinn Féin

  • Malachy Quinn - SDLP

  • Éoin Tennyson - Alliance Party

West Tyrone

  • Orfhlaith Begley - Sinn Féin

  • Matthew Bell - UUP

  • Tom Buchanan - DUP

  • Stephen Donnelly - Alliance Party

  • Leza Houston - Aontu

  • Stephen Lynch - Conservative and Unionist Party

  • Daniel McCrossan - SDLP

  • Stevan Patterson - TUV/Reform

