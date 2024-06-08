Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Bangor

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was found unconscious in a road in Bangor.

The injured man, in his 40s, was discovered with a significant head injury on Friday evening.

A 41-year-old man was arrested a short time later.

Detective Sergeant Dougherty said: “We received a report at approximately 10.55pm on Friday of an assault in the Fort Road area.

“Officers attended and a man, aged in his 40s, was located unconscious lying on a road with a significant head injury.

“Initial medical treatment was provided at the scene and the victim was transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries where he remains in a serious condition.

“A short time later officers arrested a 41-year-old man at a nearby property on suspicion of attempted murder and a number of other related offences including possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

“He remains in custody at this time as inquiries continue. Our investigation is under way and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed what happened.”

Anyone with any information or who may have mobile, CCTV or other footage can contact police on 101.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form.