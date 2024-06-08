Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of families from a wide range of cultural, ethnic, social and religious backgrounds have come together to celebrate their local school's annual Culture Day.

Almost thirty different languages and cultures are represented at Stranmillis Primary in south Belfast.

Children from Cantonese, Arabic, Russian and Hindi to Polish, Serbian, French, Greek, Brazilian, Urdu, Czech and Italian backgrounds all attend the school.

On Saturday it hosted a mini-festival of events, sports, food and music to highlight the wide diversity of the school.

The activities included African drumming, Salsa dancing, Polish & Greek art, Chinese martial arts, Diversity storytelling, henna tattoos, international sports including English, Irish & Ulster Scots, Holi festival of colours, Arabic calligraphy, and range of international treats and global foods.

This year the Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Andrew McCormick joined the unique school community.

Principal Linda Wilson said: "Culture Day at Stranmillis Primary is the most important day of the year for us. The rich diversity of our children and their families adds enormously to our school and helps provide our children with a stimulating and challenging environment in which to develop and flourish.''

''We are delighted to be able to celebrate each and every child and their families in this very uplifting, joyous way," she added.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.