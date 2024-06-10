The heartbroken mum of a little girl who died in a tragic accident over the weekend paid tribute to her "Snuggle Buggle".

Karen Harkin said she would miss her "beautiful girl."

"I will love and miss you forever," she added.

Fíanna Grace Harkin died after a tragic accident in Draperstown on Saturday evening.

The community has been left reeling from the tragedy.

Just days earlier the four-year-old had been on her induction day for her new P1 class.

A funeral notice said she was the beloved daughter of Brian and Karen and sister of Cahair, Shannon, Emma and Sara, granddaughter of Mickey, Madge and the late Margaret.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to the little girl on social media.

Little Fíanna attended Ballinascreen Early Years group.

"Everyone here at Ballinascreen Early Years are totally heartbroken with this tragic news of the passing our pupil Fianna Harkin.

"She will be forever missed by all the staff and children in preschool class," the group said in a Facebook post.

Fíanna Grace Harkin

"The brightest star went to heaven," Teresa McKenna said in tribute, "and we are completely heartbroken.

"Fianna Grace Harkin was undoubtedly an old soul, a little granny who could buy and sell you and could strike up the best conversation with everyone she met. She kept us entertained every single day in life.

"Fianna loved Ballinascreen club, football and all the girls. She was our little mascot and never missed a game supporting her girls.

"No one will ever make sense of this tragedy because you simply can’t. We were all blessed with four wonderful, fun filled years with an angel who has gained her wings and is now in heaven watching over her heartbroken parents, brother, sisters, family and friends Rest in Peace little angel. We love you so much and we will miss you forever x."

Community organisations and Gaelic clubs also joined in the tributes.

"Derry LGFA wish to express their deepest sympathies to the Ballinascreen LGFA secretary Karen Harkin on the tragic loss of her little daughter Fianna and to her sister Shannon - our minor and senior county player," Derry Ladies said.

"In these their darkest days the entire LGFA community in Derry prays for Karen, Brian, Shannon, Cahair, Emma and Sara, the Ballinascreen GAC LGFA circle and its wider parish and community. We are so very sorry for your loss. May her gentle soul rest in peace."

Fíanna's funeral is to take place on Tuesday from her home with requiem Mass in St. Columba's.

In a statement, police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

"A post-mortem will be held in due course to establish the cause of death. Enquiries are ongoing, and there are no further details at this stage."

