Two PSNI officers are being treated in hospital after their patrol car was rammed by the driver of a stolen car in Co Down.

The officers had been attempting to stop the vehicle at an A1 off slip near Newry when the driver of the silver Volkswagen Passat reversed into them at speed.

It's believed the car was stolen in Armagh earlier.

The suspect made off on foot after the crash and searches are continuing for him.

The two police officers were taken by ambulance to hospital for their injuries.

The PSNI district commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “Any attack on our officers, who work tirelessly around the clock, often in challenging circumstances to protect the community, is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

"I condemn this incident in the strongest possible terms. An investigation is underway to bring the person responsible to justice and I wish both officers a speedy recovery.”

The police vehicle has been rendered unusable for the foreseeable future.

