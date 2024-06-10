Portaferry runner Ciara Mageean won a magnificent gold in the 1,500 metres at the European Championships in Rome.

The 32-year-old crossed the line in 4:04.66, just ahead of Great Britain's Georgia Bell.

Mageean has already won bronze and silver medals at previous European games.

"Words can't even come close," she told RTE after the race.

"Everybody back home home knows how long I've been doing this and how hard I've been trying

And I've had so many times whenever I've come off here and I've not felt quite the way I am today. Out on that track today I was super nervous, but with a plan and with a mission.

"Everybody who has helped me get here today to win my first senior gold medal for Ireland to be at the top of the podium to hear our national anthem and to show world athletics that the Irish are here and we are We are here to show where we belong."

