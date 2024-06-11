Play Brightcove video

The number of people who are considered homeless in Northern Ireland could be 25,000 higher than the government's count, according to the Simon Community.

The charity has revealed research estimating that the true figure in NI is 80,000, with the disparity in numbers being due to the fact that many people are experiencing "hidden homelessness".

This figure is around the same as the entire population of Derry city.

Those without their own home, but staying with relatives or friends, on sofas or in cars have often never engaged with statutory bodies, meaning they are invisible to the system.

The new research showed that 37% of people experiencing hidden homelessness have been left in that situation due to the loss of a private rental property.

Justin, 23, knows all to well what it's like to sofa-surf.

The Fermanagh man had been experiencing drink and drug problems when he had a family fall out, and then spent months not knowing where he would sleep the next night.

Justin said he moved to Belfast where he was often supported by another family member, but that they did not always have space for him.

So, he would wander around, drifting into parties so that he would have a place to be, which meant that his relationship with illicit substances went from bad to worse.

"It was hard, it made my mental health not good. You don't know if you're going to have a bed to sleep in," he said.

"I never thought I would become homeless, I always felt secure and safe growing up so it just shows you, it can happen to anyone."

He said accessing a Simon Community hostel has been life changing, even from a health perspective.

"The Simon Community has got me a GP, I haven't had a GP in five or six years so I'm finally going to be able to get my head sorted and get off substances."

He said he hopes then to get a job in a shop, and then meet someone and get married and have a family.

A total of 46,000 people are waiting for social housing in Northern Ireland, and every year the NI Housing Executive sells around 500 homes through help to buy.

It means that an announcement last week of 400 new social homes is "a drop in the ocean", according to the Simon Community.

Meanwhile the private housing market is also under huge pressure, with the average rental price in Belfast sitting at over £900.

"We are in Northern Ireland in a housing and homelessness crisis," said Kirsten Hewitt from the charity.

"It's even worse than we thought," she said.

"We need to focus on prevention, to stop people from becoming homeless, and then focus on the individuals in the system."

The figures were presented to dozens of people at Clifton House. They included reps from the Department for Communities, the Department of Health, health trusts, Belfast City Council, NICCY, the Housing Executive, QUB and Ulster University, reflecting how the problem draws in many departments.

In a statement, the Department for Communities said: “The Minister has outlined his ambition to prioritise prevention of homelessness, working with the NIHE and the sector to ensure that homelessness is rare, brief and non-recurrent.

“The Minister recognises that it will take time – and a collective effort – to achieve this ambition, particularly given the ongoing cost of providing temporary accommodation, which is increasing for a range of reasons.

“However, the short-term focus must continue to be supporting those currently in crisis.

“Alongside this, the Department has taken forward a broad range of initiatives to address the wider issue of housing provision and need. This work is ongoing with stakeholders, statutory organisations and residents, with the involvement of government at all levels.”

The statement continued that the Minister "has also outlined his disappointment" that the capital funding does not exist to build more social homes.

“As work continues to protect the range of essential services within the Department’s remit, the Minister will continue to make the case for more funding to address the growing housing need.

"Alongside this, targeted engagement is ongoing to consider the impact for the housing association sector and to discuss a range of housing issues.

“The consultation on proposed DfC budget allocations opens this week and the Department will engage directly with key stakeholders.

"All responses will feed into the decision making process going forward, and help to shape the broad range of public services which the Department delivers.”

