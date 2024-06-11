A woman has died following a road crash in Co Londonderry.

Police said Louisa Jane Crawford, 26, died following a collision with a lorry on the Glenkeen Road in Aghadowey on Saturday.

The victim was the driver of a black BMW.

The PSNI has appealed for information about the crash which occurred at around 3.20am.

