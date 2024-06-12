A hearing to establish whether there is sufficient evidence to send former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to trial on historical sex charges will take place on July 3, a judge has confirmed. The timing of the committal proceedings, known as a preliminary enquiry (PE), was fixed when the case against Donaldson and his co-accused, his wife Lady Eleanor Donaldson, was briefly mentioned at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. Neither of the accused was in court for the short hearing but both will have to appear in person on July 3.

Eleanor Donaldson.

Lawyers for both accused, and a barrister for the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service, all confirmed to District Judge Eamonn King that they would be ready for the committal proceedings to he heard on July 3.

Donaldson, 61, was arrested and charged in relation to historical sexual allegations at the end of March. He faces 11 charges: one of rape; one of committing an act of gross indecency; and nine of indecent assault on dates between 1985 and 2006. The offences relate to two alleged victims. His wife, 58, from Dromore, faces charges of aiding and abetting in connection with the alleged offences.

When charged the former MP resigned as DUP leader, telling the party he intended to contest the charges.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.