The President of the GAA Jarlath Burns says he is pessimistic about the prospect of Casement Park being redeveloped in time to host Euro 2028 games.

Burns said that while he expects the investment in the stadium to happen, meeting UEFA timelines is going to be difficult.

In an interview with Off The Ball he said," The GAA finds itself in a precarious position of relying on the good will of a British government, it has never worked out for us before."

"I'm very very disappointed with the pace of how it has gone, if not looking as though we are going to get the Euros."

"It is a real pity, the carrot was dangled in front of us and it has been taken away, and the big loser is going to be the game of soccer, Northern Ireland economy and society

"I'm now pessimistic of Euro games being played at Casement Park."

The west Belfast venue has been plagued by delays and legal challenges and it has lain derelict for more than 10 years since closing in 2013.

The stadium has been named as a venue for Euro 2028 which will take place across the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

In 2011, the Stormont Executive committed £62.5million to the project. The Irish Government offered £40 million towards it, and the GAA has said it will contribute £15 million.

Reports suggested the cost of building a new stadium on the site for the Euros could cost £308 million.

In a statement the Irish Football Association said: “We are in constant contact with UEFA and other key stakeholders to ensure this once in a lifetime opportunity for Northern Ireland to co-host one of the biggest sports events in the world is realised.

“It remains a transformative opportunity to bring our communities together through the power of sport.”

A Department for the Economy spokesperson said: “A new stadium at Casement Park has been committed to as a flagship Executive project.

"Minister Murphy is on record saying that hosting UEFA EURO 2028 at Casement Park would bring major economic benefits to the north.

"He will be seeking an urgent meeting with the new British government to ensure this opportunity is not missed.”

A Department for Communities spokesperson added: “NI Executive funding was allocated for the redevelopment of Casement Park in 2011 and remains in place. Funding for a Euros enabled Casement Park has yet to be clarified by all partners.”

