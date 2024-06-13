A teenager has died following a two-vehicle crash in Kesh in Co Fermanagh.

18-year-old Oisin Greg was the driver of a silver Peugeot 207 which collided with a blue Honda Accord on the Letterboy Road shortly after 6pm on Friday 7 June.

North Fermanagh Young Defenders Flute Band paid tribute to Oisin.

“It is with deep sadness and regret that we have lost not only a member of our band, but someone we have been lucky enough to call our friend,” they wrote on Facebook.

“Oisin has been a part of our band since he was 12 years old. He will be sadly missed and always remembered by all of his NFYD family.

“We send our sincere condolences to Oisin’s family and entire family circle at this tough time and they will remain in our thoughts and prayers throughout this difficult time.”

Devenish St Mary’s GAA club also paid tribute on Facebook.

“All in the club extend our sympathies to the Gregg family following the tragic and untimely death of Oisin,” they wrote.

“We extend our sympathies to the wider family circle and our thoughts and prayers are with them now and in the time ahead.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Police say they are working to establish the circumstances that caused the accident and are asking anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

