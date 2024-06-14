The father of a child who inspired a change in Northern Ireland’s organ donation rules has said he is accepting being made an MBE because he would do anything to save his son’s life. Máirtín Mac Gabhann is the father of seven-year-old Dáithí, who has been waiting for a heart transplant for six years. Mr Mac Gabhann, from west Belfast, said it “was not an easy decision” to accept an honour in the King’s Birthday Honours but added that Daithi’s campaign is “bigger than any political stance”.

Mr Mac Gabhann is among scores of people from Northern Ireland who have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list for 2024.

People involved in health, education, politics, law enforcement, sport and the arts are just some of those nominated.

Among those also set to receive an accolade is Women’s Coalition founder Bronagh Hinds and Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell of the PSNI, who was shot on 22 February last year while coaching a youth football team at the Omagh Youth Sport Complex.

Also becoming a CBE is Roy Bailie, the chairman of NI Opera. He said he was “completely overwhelmed” at being recognised for services to the economy and opera in Northern Ireland.

Policewoman Clodagh Dunlop, who defied the odds to beat locked-in syndrome, has been made an MBE for her campaigning work to reform stroke services in Northern Ireland.

Professor Donna Fitzsimons, head of the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Queen’s University in Belfast, said she was “genuinely blown away” after learning she was to become an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to healthcare and education.

Also becoming an MBE is Lindsay Robinson, who campaigned to establish perinatal mental health services in Northern Ireland.

Daithi, who has battled Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) since birth, was the face of a high-profile campaign which changed organ donation laws in Northern Ireland. Most adults in Northern Ireland are now considered potential organ donors after Daithi’s Law came into effect last year, changing the way consent is granted. Adults are now deemed to have given consent as a potential organ donor after their death unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group. His father Mairtin is being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in recognition of services to organ donation. Mr Mac Gabhann said: “To me this is acknowledging the impact of Daithi’s campaign and the legislative success of Daithi’s Law, which has just passed a year and it is saving lives.

“I believe this reflects the positive change that we have facilitated in our society and is promoting the importance of organ donation and saving lives. “That is what our campaign has always been about.”

He added: “Even though it is an honour to get this recognition, I must acknowledge it was not an easy and straightforward decision in accepting this, due to my own personal politics and opinions. “However, having said that, throughout the campaign I have been very careful to separate any of my personal politics for our mission. “This is bigger than me personally and Daithi’s campaign has always been about something greater than any political stance. “The campaign has been to all walks of life, people who come from all different backgrounds in our society and, to be honest, it is about the urgent need for organ donation and that cause transcends all politics.” Mr Mac Gabhann said he hoped accepting the honour would inspire more people to join the organ donation register.

He said: “The goal for us has always been to further the cause and save lives, obviously including Daithi’s and I do believe this recognition will definitely contribute to those efforts. It provides a platform. “The attention that this is going to bring, it is my hope this will lead to more donors and more lives being saved. “It is my name on this but it is much wider, it is my whole family, the organ donation family. “It is the impact that can be seen when we all unite for a common cause. Daithi and the campaign has brought people together when we weren’t together. “I would do anything to help save my son’s life and that is bigger than any political stance.” Mr Mac Gabhann said Daithi is currently stable but will require another operation in Newcastle before the end of the year. He said: “He is still a very sick child but that kid has resilience. His smile and his sense of humour is just infectious. “He is the most positive person I know and he is the reason I am able to get up every morning and face life. “The way he gets on and does everything with a smile on his face, he is the most remarkable way boy. I am so proud to be his daddy.” Mr Mac Gabhann added: “He is six years on the waiting list now, so he is probably the longest waiting kid in the UK.”

Order of the British Empire Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) Mr Robert Ernest Bailie OBE - For services to the Economy and to Opera in Northern Ireland .

Mr Norman Cecil Fulton State - Deputy Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Agriculture in Northern Ireland Ms Bronagh Anne Hinds - Co-Founder, Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition. For services to Peace and Promoting Women’s Rights Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) Mr David Cunningham - Officer, National Crime Agency. For services to Law Enforcement Mr Ronald Joseph Dawson - For services to Fundraising and to Charity in Northern Ireland and Abroad Professor Donna Fitzsimons - Head, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Queen's University Belfast. For services to Healthcare and to Education Dr David Paul Marshall State - Lately Director of Census, Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency. For services to Official Statistics and Census taking in Northern Ireland Dr James McAleer - Consultant Clinical Oncologist, Northern Ireland Cancer Centre. For services to Cancer Care and Treatment in Northern Ireland Mr Paul John McGurnaghan State - Director, Digital Services, Department for Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Information Technology and Digital Innovation Dr John David McKeown - Veterinary Surgeon. For services to the Veterinary Profession Professor Noel David Purdy - Director of Research and Scholarship, Stranmillis University College, Belfast. For services to Education Miss Joy Dorothea Elizabeth Margaret Agnes Scott - Lately Chair, Clanmil Housing Association. For services to Social Housing in Northern Ireland Mrs Karen Ann Turner - Leader, Traveller Education Support and Asylum Seeker and Refugee Support, Education Authority. For services to Education, to Minority Ethnic Support Services in Northern Ireland and to Speech and Drama Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) Mr Jeremy Raymond David Adams - For services to Disability Sport Miss Valerie Margaret Elizabeth Adams - For services to Archives in Northern Ireland Mr William Edward Adamson - Northern Ireland Development Officer, National Sheep Association. For services to the Sheep Industry Mrs Alison Margaret Cairns - For services to Renal Patients and their Families within the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Northern Ireland Mr James Joseph Campbell - Lately Business Support Services Manager, Northern Ireland Audit Office. For Public Service Mr William George Alfred Carson Founder, Container Ministry, Irish Methodist Mission Partnership. For services to the community in Northern Ireland and Abroad Mr Beverley Roy Corry - For services to Athletics Mr Patrick Joseph Duffy - For services to Special Olympics Sports and to Young People, particularly those with Learning Disabilities in the Newry and District Gateway Club Ms Clodagh Elizabeth Dunlop - For services to Stroke Survivors and to the Reform of Stroke Services Dr Robert Ian Grundy - Lately Chair, Matrix. For services to Science, Technology and Innovation Policy Mr Raymond Noel Hall - For services to Pipe Bands and to the community in Northern Ireland Mrs Mary Scott Hamilton - For services to Local Government, to Education and to Cross-Community Reconciliation in Northern Ireland

Mrs Catherine Ellen Harper - For services to Domestic Abuse Support in Northern Ireland Mr Stephen Joseph Harrison - Lately Principal, Gilnahirk Primary School, Belfast. For services to Education in Northern Ireland Mr James Stanley Mackey Huey - For services to Education and to Rugby in Northern Ireland

Miss Elaine Hunniford - For services to Young People and to Safeguarding in Sport Mr James Noel Irwin - President, Dungannon and Moy Branch, Royal British Legion. For voluntary service to Veterans in Northern Ireland Professor Barbara Elizabeth Jane Jemphrey - Director, Institute of Professional Legal Studies, Queen's University Belfast. For services to Education Mr David James Johnston - State Community Outreach Officer, Northern Ireland Office. For Public and Community Service in Northern Ireland Professor David Simon Jones Freng - Professor, Pharmaceutical and Biomaterial Engineering and lately Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Queen's University Belfast - For services to Education and to Pharmacy Mr Máirtín Pádraig MacGabhann - For services to Organ Donation in Northern Ireland Mr John Madden BEM - Principal, Roddensvale School, Larne. For services to Education and to Children with Special Educational Needs Mr John James Martin - For services to Agriculture and Dairy Farming in Northern Ireland Dr Patricia Marion McCaffrey - Consultant Geriatrician, Southern Health and Social Care Trust - For services to Older People in Northern Ireland Mr David Adrian McConville Biomedical Services Manager, The State Pathologist's Department. For services to the Criminal Justice System in Northern Ireland Mr George Samuel McMath State Lately Deputy Principal, Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to the Northern Ireland Census Mr Richard Alexander Glenn Moore - For services to Equine Assisted Therapy and Learning in Northern Ireland Mr Stephen William John Mulligan - Principal, Mossley Primary School, Newtownabbey, County Antrim. For services to Education Mr Desmond Carson Nevin - Executive Director, Customer and Operations, Northern Ireland Water. For Public Service Mrs Frances Nicholson - Lately Professional Social Worker, Department of Health Northern Ireland. For services to Social Work and to Adoption and Fostering Services Mr Nicholas William Niel Price DL - For services to the Food and Hospitality Industry and to the community in Northern Ireland Mrs Catherine Maria Quinn - Principal, Abbey Community College, Newtownabbey, County Antrim. For services to Education Mr Raymond Patrick Rafferty - Chair, Trade Unions, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland Mrs Lindsay Elizabeth Margaret Robinson - For services to Perinatal Mental Health in Northern Ireland Ms Bernadette Shiels - For services to the Arts in Northern Ireland Professor Maxwell Sheldrake Watson - For services to Palliative Care Medicine Mr Robert Hugh Marshall Wilson Lately - Regional Officer for Northern Ireland, Association of School and College Leaders. For services to Education Mr William Joseph Young - Project Manager, South West College. For services to Civil Engineering Education Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) Mr Brian Francis Adams - For services to Young People and Sport Mrs Ellen Laura Barnett - Volunteer, St Saviour's Church, Craigavon. For services to Music and to the community in Craigavon Mr Richard Collins Black - For services to the Royal British Legion in County Tyrone Mr Derek Frederick Lawrence Borland - For public service in Northern Ireland Mr John Caldwell - For voluntary services to the community in Donaghadee, Co Down Mrs Elizabeth Ann Coleman - For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Belfast and Missionary Work in Africa Mr John Davidson - For services to the Licensed Retail Sector Mr Kevin John Dolan State - Senior Supervisor, Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Forestry Ms Claire Louise Drummond - Head of Student Wellbeing, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education Mr Aidan Early - Chair and Co-Founder, Community First Responders Group Armagh and Tyrone. For voluntary service to the community in Northern Ireland Mrs Adele Leona Elder - Area Catering Manager, Education Authority. For services to Education and to Charity in the Causeway Coast and Glens Mr William Hiram Gillespie - For services to Military and Police Support in Northern Ireland Mr Connor James Graham State - Ambassador and Peer Mentor, Action Cancer Northern Ireland. For services to People with Skin Cancer Miss Sheelagh Elizabeth Greer - For services to Music in Northern Ireland Mr James Melvin Sands Hamilton - For services to Community Safety and the Neighbourhood Watch Mrs Irene Catherine Hewitt - For voluntary services in Londonderry Mrs Marguerite Mary Teresa Hull - For services to the St Vincent De Paul Society and to the community in Eglinton, Co Londonderry Mrs Irene Elizabeth Hunter - For services to the Royal British Legion in County Londonderry Dr Michael Adair Ievers - For services to Drama in Northern Ireland Mr Andrew McCartney Kennedy - Chair, Board of Governors, Ballykeel Primary School, Ballymena. For voluntary service to Education and to the community in Ballymena, County Antrim Mrs Mandy Elizabeth Kilpatrick - Lately Principal Private Secretary to the Lady Chief Justice. For services to Justice Mr William Henry King - For public service in Northern Ireland Mr Erroll Adrian Lutton - For services to Hockey Mr Brian Sinclair Lynas - For services to the Boys' Brigade and to the community in County Antrim

Mr Kenneth Wilson Manning - For services to the community in County Londonderry Mrs Elizabeth McCann State - Receptionist, Department for the Economy, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For Public Service Mr Richard David McClune - For voluntary service to Police and Military Welfare in County Armagh Mr Francis Samuel McCoubrey - For services to Local Government and to the community in West and North Belfast Mrs Karen Diane McCourt Lately - Foster Carer. For services to Foster Care in Northern Ireland Mr Patrick Joseph McCourt Lately - Foster Carer. For services to Foster Care in Northern Ireland Mrs Audrey Jane McDowell - For voluntary and charitable services to the community in Co Down Mr Gordon Ernest McDowell - For services to Sport and to the local community in Co Down Miss Phyllis Michael - For services to Girlguiding Ulster and to the community in Co Londonderry

Mr Paul Mullen - For services to the community in Co Tyrone Mrs Rosemarie Mullen - For services to the community in Co Tyrone Miss Sarah-Jane Mullen - For services to the community in Co Tyrone Mr Stephen Newell - For services to the community of Greyabbey, Co Down Mrs Sharon Nurse - For services to Midwifery and Neonatal Education in Northern Ireland Mr William James Kennedy Patterson - Governor, Stranmillis University College, Queen's University Belfast. For voluntary service to Higher Education Mr John Maynard Forsythe Porter - For services to Scouting and to the community in Northern Ireland Ms Isabella Rafferty - Foster Carer. For services to Foster Care in Northern Ireland Miss Hilary Richardson - For services to Girlguiding and to the community in Tobermore, Co Londonderry Mrs Matilda Maud Richardson - Executive Officer, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For Public Service Mr Samuel Taylor - School Caretaker, Windsor Hill Primary School, Newry. For services to Education and to the community in Newry, County Down Ms Paula Tierney - For voluntary and charitable services to HomeStart Belfast North, particularly during Covid-19 Mr Robert White - For services to Association Football and to Charity in North Belfast King’s Police Medal (KPM) Mr John Caldwell - Detective Chief Inspector, Police Service of Northern Ireland KPM

Mr Niall McCready - Detective Sergeant, Police Service of Northern Ireland Mr Mervyn Seffen - Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland King’s Ambulance Service Medal (KAM) Ms Heather Anne Foster-Sharpe - Assistant Director Emergency Preparedness, Resilience and Response, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service

