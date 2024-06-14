Three women who helped cover up for a man accused of murdering Co Armagh showjumper Katie Simpson have avoided jail. Jonathan Creswell, 36, was found dead at his home back in April the day after he went on trial for the murder of the 21-year-old.

Hayley Robb Credit: Pacemaker

Haley Robb who is 30 and from Weavers Meadow in Banbridge admitted cleaning up Ms Simpson's blood and washing Creswell's clothes following an incident at property at Gortnessy Meadows in August 2020 was sentenced to two years in prison, which was suspended for two years.

Rose De Montmorency-Wright Credit: Pacemaker

Rose Montmorency-Wright, 22, of Craiganlet Road Newtownards pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice and was given eight months jail which was also suspended for two years.

Jill Robinson Credit: Pacemaker

And 42-year-old Jill Robinson with an address at Blackfort Road in Omagh who also helped wash the jockey's clothes was sentenced to 16 months jail, suspended for two years.

It is accepted by the prosecution that all three believed they were covering up an assault not a murder. Katie died from her injuries at Altnagelivin Hospital on the 9th August.

Jonathan Creswell

The prosecution claimed Creswell the long term parter of Katie's sister was in an illicit relationship with the 21-year-old and he strangled her out of jealousy and tried to make her death look like suicide. The judge told the court this was entirely a "fiction created by Creswell" who was a "skilled predatory abuser." All three stood in the dock at times upset as the sentence was handed down. Katie's grandfather left the court saying it is a "disgrace".

Katie Simpson

