Casement Park will be built “on my watch”, Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said.

Ms O’Neill was addressing a major rally on Irish unification in Belfast on Saturday.

More than 2,000 people attended the Ireland’s Future Pathway to Change event in the SSE Arena.

Ms O’Neill referred to the ongoing uncertainty over funding for the rebuilding of Casement Park GAA stadium in west Belfast.

The derelict ground has been earmarked as a venue for five Euro 2028 matches.

However, the funding needed to build the stadium in time for the tournament is still not in place and there are concerns the delays will see Belfast missing out on a tournament being jointly hosted by the UK and Ireland.

Ms O’Neill said: “Casement Park will be built on my watch.”

She also said she had a positive relationship with the DUP’s deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

She said: “We have common ground, the common ground is prosperity for everybody.

“Our common ground is around trying to build our community.”

She said Westminster had shown it would never serve the interests