Twenty firefighters, including a specialist animal rescue team, the coastguard and local farmers helped to rescue a cow stuck in mud on Saturday evening.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to the Rowreagh Road, near Kircubbin, shortly before 10pm.

Group Commander Paul Morrow explained to UTV that teams were sent to the scene to "assist a cow that got stuck in mud and sand".

"We had crews from Portaferry, an animal rescue team from Newcastle and our specialist rescue team from central station in Belfast," he added.

"We used our animal rescue slings and mud sleds, as well as the farmer's telehandler to bring the cow the safety."

The Strangford Ferry service also helped emergency teams access the scene.

Following the rescue, the cow is now understood to be resting and recovering well.

