Play Brightcove video

Parkrunning tourists from across the UK and beyond gathered in east Belfast on Saturday morning to take part in the annual Cowfest run.

It's a unique opportunity for those who have completed 20 or more different parkruns anywhere in the world to meet with like minded athletes.

Cowfest takes place every year in different Parkrun locations across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

This year, the 3.1 mile course at Orangefield Park in east Belfast was selected to host the event.

Co-ParkRun Director Marilyn told UTV that hosting an event such as this in the park "puts us on the map".

"The Parkrun at Orangefield started on 4th August 2018 and apart from the year out due to Covid we've been here ever since.

"We have a beautiful park here and we have lots of people who come and visit it and say that it's a challenging course, but it is a good course."

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.