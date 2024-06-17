A man has died following a road crash in Rosslea, Co Fermanagh.

Police said his motorcycle was involved in a crash on the Dernawilt Road at around 10.30am on Sunday morning.

“Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

“Sadly, the male motorcyclist passed away at the scene.

“An investigation to establish the circumstances is now underway, and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist, or who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.

"The number to call is 101."

