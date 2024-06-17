A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man aged in his 70s in Crossmaglen in Co Armagh.

Police said the man was found with head injuries in the bathroom of a house in Annaghmare Road on Saturday evening.

A 67-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police received a report of the death of a man at a residential property in the Annaghmare Road area of the town shortly after 7.00pm on Saturday, 15th June.

“On arrival, officers located the body of a man with serious head injuries in the bathroom.

“Our enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding his death and officers remain at the scene.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.