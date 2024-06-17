Sir Nick Faldo believes Rory McIlroy will be haunted forever by letting the US Open slip through his fingers at Pinehurst.

Four birdies in the space of five holes from the ninth had given McIlroy a two-shot lead in pursuit of a fifth major title and first since 2014, only for the world number three to bogey three of the last four holes.

That devastating run included missed par putts of two feet, six inches and three feet, nine inches on the 16th and 18th respectively and allowed Bryson DeChambeau to claim his second US Open title with a brilliant par save from sand on the last.

Commentating for Sky Sports, six-time major winner Faldo said: “That’s going to haunt Rory for the rest of his life, those two misses.”

McIlroy did not speak to the media after his devastating loss and DeChambeau expressed sympathy for his beaten rival.

“For him to miss that putt (on 18), I would never wish that on anybody,” DeChambeau said after a final round of 71 left him six under par, a shot ahead of McIlroy and two clear of Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau.

“I think that fire in him is only going to continue to grow. He’s going to win more major championships.

“I have nothing but respect for how he plays the game of golf because, to be honest, when he was climbing up the leaderboard, he was two ahead, I was like, Uh-oh, uh-oh. But luckily things went my way.”

