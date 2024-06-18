There is no “significant operational impact” on the Police Ombudsman office despite the absence of two senior personnel, Justice Minister Naomi Long has said. Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson is currently absent because of illness, while the role of chief executive is vacant, the Stormont Assembly heard on Monday. The office deals with complaints about the conduct of police officers in Northern Ireland, including looking at cases from the region’s troubled past. Ms Long was questioned by MLAs around the situation following an urgent oral question at the Assembly submitted by UUP leader Doug Beattie. Mr Beattie asked for an update on the operational capacity of the Police Ombudsman’s Office, describing a “critical role”. Ms Long responded: “There will be no significant operational impact on the office’s capacity due to the Police Ombudsman’s absence. The ombudsman has delegated her powers to the senior director of investigations.” Last year it emerged that the West Midlands Police had been asked to investigate an incident at the home of the ombudsman in September. Mr Beattie asked Ms Long in the Assembly whether a risk assessment had been conducted around the ombudsman “exercising the powers of her office”. The minister said it would be inappropriate for her to comment on the specifics of the case. “First of all, it is a personnel matter and secondly, it relates to an ongoing police investigation and, therefore, I have nothing further to add to my original comment,” she said. Ms Long also told MLAs that a candidate has been identified for the role of chief executive, but they have not yet started in the post. Sinn Fein’s Gerry Kelly asked whether legacy reports will be impacted. Ms Long said there is a legal duty on the Ombudsman’s Office to comply with requests from the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR). “In terms of their assessment, they have advised us there will be no significant operational impact on the office’s capacity due to the Police Ombudsman’s absence due to illness. If that changes, I would expect the department to be duly informed,” she said. Meanwhile, TUV MLA Jim Allister questioned whether it is “untenable for this office to continue rudderless with no ombudsman and no chief executive”, adding: “Doesn’t the ombudsman need to step aside?” Ms Long responded by saying that is a matter for the ombudsman in the first instance, and for the First and deputy First Minister who appoint the role in the second instance.

Catch up with the latest UTV Live on ITVX

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.