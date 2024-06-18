Play Brightcove video

A parent of a teenager with special educational needs says children like her son are facing a cliff edge once their time in school comes to an end.

Currently, when pupils with moderate learning difficulties leave school aged 19, many are left without provisions in place - something which differs from other parts of the UK.

With just a few years left of teaching, Alma White says she feels forced to put up a fight for her son Caleb.

“His mental age is not going to be 19, he’s got maybe the mental age of an eight or nine-year-old and he’s very vulnerable,” she told UTV.

“And also his disabilities and his needs don’t change at 19, they don’t disappear.”

In other parts of the UK, special needs pupils are given provisions up to the age of 25 from when they leave school.

That includes things like accessing further education. But in Northern Ireland, there are no plans in place, leaving teachers and parents in limbo.

Alma's calls for change are echoed by those tasked with supporting young people.

Chris Quinn, Commissioner for Children and Young People, said: "I would urge each of the ministers in government to work alongside the education minister to prioritise children in the programme for government."

Alma is to meet with other ministers this week with the hope of creating a more secure path for children like her own.

