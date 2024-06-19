Play Brightcove video

A disgraced former constable now behind bars after misleading the investigation into the murder of Robert Hamill is still getting a police pension.

UTV understands Robert Cecil Atkinson has been claiming that pension since he retired from the force.

This is despite the fact he broke the law decades ago - ringing a suspect just hours after the fatal attack on Robert Hamill in Portadown in April 1997.

Retired senior police officer Jon Burrows says he's shocked by what we uncovered.

"He has no morals. He puts himself first. And he has acted in a way that's completely contrary to the values of policing in Northern Ireland," says Mr Burrows.

Last Friday Atkinson was jailed for a year for conspiring to pervert the course of justice in connection with the case.

The judge telling him he was a disgrace to the uniform.

"It is a disgrace that you as a serving police officer should stoop so low as to deliberately mislead an investigation...," said Judge Patrick Lynch KC.

Robert Hamill

''The public are entitled to expect the highest degree of probity in those entrusted to police and enforce the law. You have been a disgrace to your uniform and have continued to serve as a police officer for years afterwards as a criminal - there is no other description for you.''

Atkinson had previously denied telling that murder suspect who was at the scene to burn his clothes.

The court was told the 71-year-old can't remember what was said in that call to the young man who became a murder suspect.

A charge of murder was later dropped due to insufficient evidence.

UTV can also reveal moves are underway to strip Atkinson of his police pension. The final decision ultimately lies with the Justice Minister Naomi Long.

The PSNI must forward the case first to the Policing Board Resources Committee for a decision.

We understand that has already been done.

''This is an individual with no moral courage, no moral backbone. And it's really important now that if public money can be recovered, and if that pension can be forfeited, that the authorities look at those options because an exemplary example needs to be made of this individual," says Jon Burrows.

Atkinson was on duty in Portadown that night in April 1997 - one of four officers stationed in a Landrover nearby.

Allegations have persisted that police did not do enough to stop the loyalist attack on Robert Hamill.

Those allegations were scrutinised in a public inquiry.

Now this court case is over, the findings are expected to be published soon after the General Election.

